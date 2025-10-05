Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

