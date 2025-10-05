Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.40. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $217.51 and a 52 week high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

