Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $269.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $283.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

