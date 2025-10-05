Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $452.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

