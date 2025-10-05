IFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 50,268.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,517 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

