iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Boosted by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 398,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.