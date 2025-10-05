Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $4.10 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $91,741.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,712.96. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,203 shares of company stock worth $4,200,828. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.29 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.