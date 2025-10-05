Orca Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. British American Tobacco makes up about 2.2% of Orca Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 271,123 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 173,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

