Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $416,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cencora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after buying an additional 363,402 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cencora by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after buying an additional 404,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after buying an additional 154,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 2.0%

COR stock opened at $302.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.25. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $315.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

