Realta Investment Advisors Sells 20,100 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $77.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $78.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

