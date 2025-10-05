Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

