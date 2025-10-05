Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

