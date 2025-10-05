Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 9.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

