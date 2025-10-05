Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE stock opened at $297.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.21. The stock has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.