Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

