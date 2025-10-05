iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

ESGD stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

