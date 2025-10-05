Clarius Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in S&P Global by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,283,000 after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in S&P Global by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 237,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,181,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $479.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.36 and its 200 day moving average is $515.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

