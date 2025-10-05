Kickstand Ventures LLC. Invests $214,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $217.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.