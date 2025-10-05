United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

