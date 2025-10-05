Short Interest in Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) Rises By 151.7%

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 349,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the August 31st total of 138,800 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Click in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Click Price Performance

About Click

Shares of NASDAQ CLIK opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Click has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

