Loomis AB (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loomis AB (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Loomis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Loomis stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Loomis has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

