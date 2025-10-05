Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $394,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 57.1% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $607.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

