Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,200 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Equus Total Return in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE:EQS opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Equus Total Return has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1,212.18%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

