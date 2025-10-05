iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iHuman Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.40. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of iHuman in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on IH
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iHuman
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Are Airline Stocks Ready for Takeoff After a Turbulent 2025?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.