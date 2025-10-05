iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iHuman Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:IH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.40. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iHuman by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of iHuman in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on IH

iHuman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.