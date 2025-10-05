The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 67.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Home Depot stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

