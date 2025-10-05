iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

