Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,431 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

