JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

