SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Stake Cut by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $296,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

