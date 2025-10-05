Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 106.4% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,914,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.9% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $607.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

