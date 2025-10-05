Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 74,865 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,865 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.