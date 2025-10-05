Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Decreased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $615.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $618.42. The stock has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

