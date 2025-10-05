Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $755.67 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $762.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

