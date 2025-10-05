Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

