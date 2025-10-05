Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 65.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

ORCL opened at $286.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $364.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

