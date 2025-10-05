Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

