Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Interparfums Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.46 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. Interparfums’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.