Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 316,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 77,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 146,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3%

GLTR opened at $167.69 on Friday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

