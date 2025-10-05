QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

