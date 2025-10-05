Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.3636.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
