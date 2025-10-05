Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.3636.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $27.14 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.