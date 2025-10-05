Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.