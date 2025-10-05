Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Resonac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Resonac had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 2.53%.
Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.
