Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 40.4%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,800 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMVMF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Critical Materials in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMG Critical Materials in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMVMF

AMG Critical Materials Stock Down 1.2%

About AMG Critical Materials

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. AMG Critical Materials has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.40.

(Get Free Report)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.