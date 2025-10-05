Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
AKRTF stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
