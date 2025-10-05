Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

