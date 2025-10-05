Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in September

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 689,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 1,209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.9 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agricultural Bank of China
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.