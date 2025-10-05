Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in September

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 689,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 1,209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.9 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

