Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stake Raised by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $453.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.24.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

