Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Atos Origin Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Atos Origin has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $11,426.00.
Atos Origin Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atos Origin
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.