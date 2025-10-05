Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Atos Origin Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Atos Origin has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $11,426.00.

Get Atos Origin alerts:

Atos Origin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.