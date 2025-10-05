Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VBR opened at $211.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.