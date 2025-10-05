RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in RTX were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 66.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 17.9% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 9.6% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $168.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

