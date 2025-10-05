Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

