Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.